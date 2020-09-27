100,000 march in Belarus capital on 50th day of protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 100,000 demonstrators marched in Belarus’ capital calling for the authoritarian president’s ouster, some wearing cardboard crowns to ridicule him. The protests that have rocked the country marked their 50th consecutive day Sunday. Protests also took place in nine other cities, underlining the wide extent of dismay and anger with President Alexander Lukashenko, who has stifled opposition and independent news media during 26 years in power. The protest wave began after the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials said gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office with a crushing 80% of the vote. The opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.