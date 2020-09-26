Trump to hold campaign rally in Duluth Wednesday

DULUTH, MN -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Duluth for a campaign rally Wednesday.

According to campaign spokespeople, Trump is expected to deliver remarks at 5 p.m. at the Duluth International Airport.

Doors to the event are scheduled to open at 2 p.m.

Wednesday's trip will mark the President's second visit to Minnesota in a week and a half. He spoke in Bemidji on September 18.

His democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, also spoke at a campaign event in Hermantown on September 18.