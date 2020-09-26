Trump shifts focus to Pennsylvania to shore up reelection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With less than 40 days to go until the election, Pennsylvania is poised to emerge as the most crucial battleground on the map, one President Donald Trump may not be able to be win another term without. But while Trump’s campaign has made an overwhelming push for the state — the president is visiting it twice this week — capturing its 20 electoral college votes would require beating Joe Biden in his own backyard. Recent Pennsylvania polls disagree over the state of the race: Some show Trump and Biden in a competitive race, while others have Biden slightly ahead.