Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

496 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON RUSK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF LADYSMITH AND RICE LAKE.