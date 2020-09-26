Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Polk County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BARRON AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES…

At 526 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Balsam Lake, or

36 miles west of Rice Lake, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Amery around 530 PM CDT.

Turtle Lake and Clayton around 545 PM CDT.

Almena around 550 PM CDT.

Cumberland around 555 PM CDT.

Barron around 600 PM CDT.

Cameron around 605 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Cumberland Airport, Mckinley, Rice Lake Airport, Arland, Comstock,

Nye, Range, Wanderoos, Joel and Deronda.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH