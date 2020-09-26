Scores arrested in protest against Belarus’ president

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of women calling for the authoritarian president to step down have protested in Belarus’ capital, continuing the large demonstrations that have rocked the country since early August. Police blocked off the center of Minsk and arrested more than 60 demonstrators, according to the Viasna human rights organization. Some of those arrested were chased down by police in building courtyards where they were trying to take refuge, Viasna said. Protests, by far the largest and most persistent in Belarus since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, began Aug. 9 after an election that officials said gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Opponents and some poll workers say the results, in which Lukashenko was tallied with 80% support, were manipulated.