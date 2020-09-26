Pumpkin growers compete in second-annual weigh-off

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Dozens of local farmers brought the giant pumpkins they've been growing all summer to River Prairie Park to compete in the second annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Saturday.

While the event was live-streamed on Facebook, the harvesters gathered in the park to place their prized pumpkins on the scale.



The grand prize of $2,500 went to the largest pumpkin weighing in at 2,015 pounds. But it wasn't just the heaviest pumpkins that walked away with a prize; Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt also gave the prettiest pumpkin the "Howard Dill Award."



The giant pumpkins were the main event, but some attendees also competed in the weighing of tomatoes, watermelon and squash.

This pumpkin festival was spearheaded by Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat, who said he wants to encourage more people to get involved in this fun tradition.

"To me, it's all about the miracle of watching something grow," he said. "It's just an unbelievable thing that the good Lord can take a seed this big and turn it into a 2,000 pound fruit."

Next year, Golat said he hopes to make the event even bigger with a giant pumpkin drop and pumpkin boat races.