Portand, Oregon, police make arrests at downtown rally

PORTLAND (AP) — Portland police Saturday night arrested anti-police brutality protesters who had gathered downtown. Shortly after 9 p.m., video from the New York Times on social media showed the officers tackling protesters and making arrests as the crowd of several hundred people yelled at them. Police told protesters to move back and get out of the street as they made the arrests. Protesters chanted: “No good cops in a racist system!” KOIN-TV reported that protesters had shot fireworks at police. The station posted a video in which police warn that protesters who hurl projectiles will be subject to arrest. Earlier Saturday, police said a right-wing rally and counter-protests largely dispersed without serious violence.