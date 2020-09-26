Libertarian Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen stops in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen stopped in Madison on Saturday to meet with supporters, and took the time to speak with WQOW about what she would do for the Chippewa Valley as president.

This is not Dr. Jorgensen's first time on the presidential ballot. In 1996, she was the Vice Presidential nominee to Libertarian candidate Harry Browne.

Jorgensen is running on a platform of making America a militaristically neutral country, eliminating the federal income tax, and eliminating the department of education.

"If you would like a different system in which you are in control of your life, vote for me," she said. "I'm asking people to vote for me, not as a vote for me, but a vote for themselves."

Jorgensen is on the ballot in all 50 states, managing to earn a spot in this election's running while other third party candidates, such as those in the Green and Independent parties, were blocked from doing so in Wisconsin.

Jorgensen stopped in Madison Saturday as a part of her "Real Change, Real People" bus campaign tour.