Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Biden Campaign announced Saturday that Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, will make a stop in the Badger State on Monday.

Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Madison and Waukesha. In Madison, she'll be participating in a "Get Out The Vote" event. In Waukesha, she'll be discussing her husband's "Build Back Better" plan.

The visit comes just days after Vice President Mike Pence visited Eau Claire, speaking at a local manufacturing plant.

