Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s family is demanding that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment. The decision has disappointed and angered those who have been calling for justice for Taylor for six months. Protesters vowed to stay in the streets until all the officers involved are fired or someone is charged with her killing. Protests Friday in downtown Louisville have been peaceful. But at one point, police in riot gear fired flash bang devices to turn back those streaming through a street. Two have been arrested. Later, more who were out past the city’s curfew were arrested.