China pushes emergency use of COVID vaccine despite concerns

BEIJING (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have taken one of the four leading vaccine candidates in China. Kan Chai, a popular journalist and writer in September shared his experience of signing up for a state-backed firm’s vaccine candidate, CNBG. It is happening outside the confines of clinical trials it seems, raising questions of safety and ethics. The Chinese government has not made clear how these hundreds of thousands of people have had their health tracked, how they were informed and under what conditions they were taking the vaccine. Globally, China has the most number of vaccine candidates in advanced stage 3 clinical trials.