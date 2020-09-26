 Skip to Content

Breonna Taylor protests continue as Louisville under curfew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police kept up barricades and a curfew remains in effect as Louisville, Kentucky, prepares for a fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge the officers who shot Breonna Taylor. Early Saturday evening, some protesters were gathering at a downtown Louisville park that has become known as “Injustice Square.” The site has hosted demonstrations for more than 120 days in protest over the March shooting death of the 26-year-old Black woman. Police arrested 22 people for curfew violations during protests late Friday night. On Saturday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer urged protesters to wage peaceful demonstrations.

