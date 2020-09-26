Best chances for evening storms stay north before cooler weather kicks in

A thick layer of clouds kept temperatures cooler this afternoon. This helped limit instability to fuel storms. We have seen some storms fire along and ahead of a warm front this evening, but severe activity has been limited to Polk and Barron Counties.

The primary threat has already been and will continue to be large hail with any storms that move through this evening. The severe warned storms in Polk County produced hail up to about a half inch in diameter, with a few more hail reports in northern and central Wisconsin.

North central Wisconsin will continue to be the focus for any additional severe weather Saturday evening. We could continue to see a few showers or storms in the Chippewa Valley, mainly north of 94, but most of the severe threat will be north of us.

Despite this, Barron and Rusk County remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m. Once again, the biggest threat would be hail, with perhaps an isolated damaging wind gust or heavy downpour.

The overnight hours should be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. We will see a cold front move through Sunday, which will bring us lower dew points and slightly cooler temperatures Sunday in the upper 60s.

It will also be a breezy day with winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. There will be a slight chance for showers and it will be mostly cloudy, although not much rainfall accumulation is expected.

The first half of the upcoming week will be unsettled with at least a slight chance for scattered showers most days. Temperatures will also tumble back into the 50s, and it will definitely feel like fall. By the end of the week highs may only reach the low to mid 50s with lows in the low 30s.