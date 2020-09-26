Amy Coney Barrett, likely high court pick, is Scalia’s heir

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is widely expected announce the nomination of the Amy Coney Barrett, 48-year-old Catholic who would be among the youngest justices to assume a high-court seat and hence potentially one of the longest-serving . Her selection is as sure to energize the president’s base as it it to galvanize his foes with only weeks left to Election Day. The Barrett nomination could become a reckoning over abortion, an issue that has divided many Americans bitterly for almost half a century.