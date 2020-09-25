WXOW Morning Anchor/MMJ

WXOW, the ABC affiliate in La Crosse, Wisconsin, is looking for a bright, energetic anchor for our 2 ½ hour morning show, “Daybreak”.

You’ll be paired with established co-anchors and meteorologists to provide our viewers with overnight breaking news, weather and interviews. This is not an entry-level position and need at least one year of on-air experience. Familiarity with Wisconsin politics and issues is a plus, as is experience with iNews and Avid.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of anchoring, reporting and producing newscasts. This position is great for someone who has a team attitude and can provide a confident, trustworthy and fair presence both on-air and in the field. A successful candidate will work efficiently under pressure and be able to cover breaking news. Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field.

La Crosse is a great college town with plenty of outdoor and indoor recreation, fun night spots, outdoor concerts, festivals and sports. WXOW is owned by Quincy Media, a family-owned company with 18 televisions stations in seven states and a 100-year tradition of journalism leadership.

Visit station website to fill out application and send with resume and video link to:

Sean Dwyer, News Director, sdwyer@wxow.com, or Andrea Albers, Asst. News Director, aalbers@wxow.com.

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer