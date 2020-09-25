Wisconsin’s single-day COVID-19 cases come close to all-time high

(WQOW) - Wisconsin’s newly reported COVID-19 cases has grown again, just shy of the highest daily total since the pandemic broke out.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,504 new cases Friday, short of the record set exactly one week ago of 2,533 new cases.

On Thursday, there were 2,392 new cases.

In total, Wisconsin has had nearly 111,000 people test positive and 1,274 deaths.

Eau Claire County is reporting 1,776 cases. Of those, 294 remain active.

Chippewa County health officials are reporting 517 COVID-19 cases with 79 active.

And in Dunn County there are 472 cases. The county does not list how many are active

People hospitalized with the virus are at an all-time high, with 530 patients with 151 in intensive care as of Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.