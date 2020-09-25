Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases go up again, near all-time high

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s newly reported COVID-19 cases has grown again, just shy of the highest daily total since the pandemic broke out. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,504 new cases Friday, short of the record set exactly one week ago of 2,533 new cases. On Thursday, there were 2,392 new cases. In total, Wisconsin has had nearly 111,000 people test positive and 1,274 deaths. People hospitalized with the virus is at an all-time high, with 528 patients with 151 in intensive care as of Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.