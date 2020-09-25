White House again criticizes FBI director for voting remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray was the target of White House criticism for the second time in a week Friday as Chief of Staff Mark Meadows criticized remarks he made a day earlier to Congress about voter fraud. Meadows suggested in an interview with CBS that Wray was ill-informed when he told the Senate that there has not been any significant coordinated national voter fraud. Wray said the U.S. has only experienced occasional voter fraud and on a local level. Meadows referring to investigations of suspected fraud in various places said of Wray that “perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and then he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill.”