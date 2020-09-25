Vic Beasley Jr. healthy, set for Titans debut vs. Vikings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. appears ready for his long-awaited debut with the Tennessee Titans. The man who led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016 spent all of preseason on the non-football injury list with a knee injury. Beasley passed his physical Sept. 5 but didn’t practice a whole week until this week. He is expected to play Sunday for the Titans in Minnesota. Beasley talked with reporters Friday for the first time since agreeing to a one-year, $9.5 million contract in March. He says he’s looking forward to playing and proving that he’s still an elite pass rusher.