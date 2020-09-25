Vatican cardinal pushes back after pope fires him in scandal

ROME (AP) — The financial scandal that toppled Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the Vatican’s most powerful Vatican officials, is mounting with evidence that he directed hundreds of thousands of euros of Vatican and Italian church funds to a charity controlled by his brother. Becciu denied he did anything wrong, much less criminal, during an extraordinary news conference Friday. It came a day after Pope Francis fired him and yanked his rights and privileges as a cardinal. The 72-year-old Becciu said his downfall was “surreal,” but that he had a clean conscience. Becciu said Francis had asked him to step aside as prefect of the Vatican’s saint-making office during a “troubled” 20-minute meeting Thursday evening in which the pope said he “no longer had confidence in me.”