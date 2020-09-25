Trump camp hopes Mideast pacts translate to Jewish support

Jewish American voters have leaned Democratic for decades, but Republicans are hoping the recent steps toward normalized relations between Gulf states and Israel — which Trump vigorously touted earlier this month — bolster his appeal to Jewish voters. With battleground states like Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan collectively decided in 2016 by fewer than 170,000 votes, any loss of the Jewish vote by Democratic nominee Joe Biden could be pivotal. One group, the Republican Jewish Coalition, is spending $10 million and working toward a goal of 300,000 voter contacts to boost Trump and other GOP candidates in electoral battlegrounds ahead of November.