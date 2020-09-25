Swiss-EU relations back on ballot over freedom of movement

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss vote this weekend on whether to limit the number of European Union citizens who can live and work in Switzerland, a measure championed by a populist party that wants to make sure the Swiss get preferential access to jobs, social protections and benefits in the rich Alpine country. Approval could upend Switzerland’s deep and often-lucrative ties to the powerful 27-nation bloc, in what one political analyst has likened to the closest thing to a Swiss-style Brexit — even though Switzerland isn’t an EU member. Recent polls suggest that most Swiss are against the proposal.