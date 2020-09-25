Strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening

It was a warm and humid afternoon with highs topping 80 degrees, and dew points were in the 60s, making temperatures feel a degree or two warmer. In addition, a weak cold front is moving through this evening and will bring a few light showers mainly north of highway 29, but nothing too heavy or widespread. The risk for stronger storms this evening and tonight stays north of highway 8.

However, tomorrow evening could bring severe chances to the Chippewa Valley. A warm front moves through in the morning, and that will mainly bring clouds, though some light rain, drizzle, and isolated showers are possible through the day.

Temperatures should still rise to the upper 70s, perhaps pushing 80 again before an evening cold front arrives.

That cold front should reach the highway 53 corridor between 4 and 7 PM, and that's about the time frame where storms will start popping up along the front. These storms could produce scattered severe thunderstorms, and all types of severe weather are possible.

This includes tornadoes, hail, and straight line wind gusts. Those storms will continue into Central Wisconsin and exit our coverage area (exiting Clark/Taylor/Rusk counties) before midnight.

Temperatures fall to the 50s overnight behind the front, but both highs and lows will continue to fall over the next week.

We'll go from highs near 80 Saturday down to highs in the mid 50s by next weekend while lows drop from the mid 50s this weekend down to the low 30s by next weekend. In this time of transition, there will be plenty of breezy days, cloud cover, and scattered light rain chances.