Sports Overtime Week 1 highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school football - Week 1

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 30, Menomonie 23

New Richmond 28, Rice Lake 27

River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 28, Elk Mound 6

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20

Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6

Coulee Conference

Highland 35, Altoona 6

CWWC Conference

Gilman 53, Bruce 0

McDonell Central 46, Alma Center Lincoln 20

Phillips 42, New Auburn 14

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 34, Colfax 0

Clear Lake 28, Elmwood/Plum City 14

Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15

Heart O' North Conference

Spooner 20, Barron 6

Cumberland 54, Cameron 6

Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Bloomer 34, St. Croix Falls 28 (OT): Charlie Herrick scores the winning TD for Bloomer in OT

Lakeland Conference

Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Marawood Conference

Colby 54, Thorp 6

Middle Border Conference

Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 14

Baldwin-Woodville 34, Prescott 13

Ellsworth 28, Osceola 12