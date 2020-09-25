Sports Overtime Week 1 highlights and scores

Sports Overtime Week 1 highlights and scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school football - Week 1
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 30, Menomonie 23
New Richmond 28, Rice Lake 27
River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 28, Elk Mound 6
Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20
Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6
Coulee Conference
Highland 35, Altoona 6
CWWC Conference
Gilman 53, Bruce 0
McDonell Central 46, Alma Center Lincoln 20
Phillips 42, New Auburn 14
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 34, Colfax 0
Clear Lake 28, Elmwood/Plum City 14
Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15
Heart O' North Conference
Spooner 20, Barron 6
Cumberland 54, Cameron 6
Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Bloomer 34, St. Croix Falls 28 (OT): Charlie Herrick scores the winning TD for Bloomer in OT
Lakeland Conference
Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Marawood Conference
Colby 54, Thorp 6
Middle Border Conference
Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 14
Baldwin-Woodville 34, Prescott 13
Ellsworth 28, Osceola 12