Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state at US Capitol

(CNN) - One week after her death, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be laid to rest on Friday.

First, though she will be moved from the US Supreme Court steps and will lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda, becoming the first woman in history to receive the high honor, according to congressional historians.

Additionally, Ginsburg will be only the second Supreme Court Justice to lie in state since President William Howard Taft.

The architect of the Capitol notes that the Rotunda is "considered the most suitable place for the nation to pay final tribute to its most eminent citizens by having their remains lay in state." Five guards of honor, each representing the five branches of the Armed Forces, will stand watch during the tribute.