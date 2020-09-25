Ready for kickoff! How you can watch week 1 games

Ready for kickoff! How you can watch week 1 gamesUpdated
(WQOW) - It's opening night for high school football in Wisconsin!
With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie at Hudson, 7:00 PM at Hudson High School - live stream available
Rice Lake at New Richmond, 7:00 PM at New Richmond High School - live stream available
Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7:00 PM at Ramer Field (UW-River Falls campus) - live stream available
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis at Elk Mound, 7:00 PM at Elk Mound High School - live stream available on school website and on YouTube
Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, 7:00 PM at Mondovi High School - live stream available
Durand at Neillsville/Granton, 7:00 PM at Neillsville High School - live stream available on school website and Zaleski Sports Show
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 PM at Stanley-Boyd High School - live stream available
Coulee Conference
Altoona at Highland, 7:00 PM at Highland High School - live stream available
CWWC Conference
Bruce at Gilman, 7:00 PM at Gilman Elementary/High School - live stream available
McDonell Central at Lincoln, 7:00 PM at Alma Center Lincoln High School - live stream available
Phillips at New Auburn, 7:00 PM at New Auburn High School - live stream available
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville at Colfax, 7:00 PM at Colfax High School - live stream available
Spring Valley at Glenwood City, 7:00 PM at Glenwood City High School - live stream expected at this link
Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, 7:00 PM at Plum City High School
Cadott at Turtle Lake, 7:00 PM at Turtle Lake High School - link will be posted to School District of Turtle Lake Facebook page
Heart O' North Conference
Spooner at Barron, 7:00 PM at Barron High School - live stream available on WE ARE Barron Facebook page
Cumberland at Cameron, 7:00 PM at Cameron High School - live stream available on WE ARE Cameron Facebook page
Northwestern at Chetek-Weyehaeuser, 7:00 PM at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School - live stream available on CWASD YouTube page
Bloomer at St. Croix Falls, 7:00 PM at St. Croix Falls High School - live stream available on WE ARE SCF Facebook page
Lakeland Conference
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7:00 PM at Lake Holcombe High School - live stream expected, follow links on this page
Unity at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7:00 PM at Rib Lake High School - live stream available at WE ARE Unity Facebook page
Grantsburg at Webster, 7:00 PM at Webster High School - live stream available at WE ARE WEBSTER Facebook page
*Ladysmith at Flambeau has been canceled
Marawood Conference
Thorp at Colby, 7:00 PM at Colby High School - live stream will be available on Colby School District Facebook page
Middle Border Conference
Saint Croix Central at Amery, 7:00 PM at Amery High School - live stream available on WE ARE Amery Facebook page
Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:00 PM at Baldwin-Woodville High School - live stream available
Osceola at Ellsworth, 7:00 PM at Ellsworth High School - live stream available on WE ARE Ellsworth Facebook page