Ready for kickoff! How you can watch week 1 games

(WQOW) - It's opening night for high school football in Wisconsin!

With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie at Hudson, 7:00 PM at Hudson High School - live stream available

Rice Lake at New Richmond, 7:00 PM at New Richmond High School - live stream available

Chippewa Falls at River Falls, 7:00 PM at Ramer Field (UW-River Falls campus) - live stream available

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis at Elk Mound, 7:00 PM at Elk Mound High School - live stream available on school website and on YouTube

Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, 7:00 PM at Mondovi High School - live stream available

Durand at Neillsville/Granton, 7:00 PM at Neillsville High School - live stream available on school website and Zaleski Sports Show

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 PM at Stanley-Boyd High School - live stream available

Coulee Conference

Altoona at Highland, 7:00 PM at Highland High School - live stream available

CWWC Conference

Bruce at Gilman, 7:00 PM at Gilman Elementary/High School - live stream available

McDonell Central at Lincoln, 7:00 PM at Alma Center Lincoln High School - live stream available

Phillips at New Auburn, 7:00 PM at New Auburn High School - live stream available

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville at Colfax, 7:00 PM at Colfax High School - live stream available

Spring Valley at Glenwood City, 7:00 PM at Glenwood City High School - live stream expected at this link

Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, 7:00 PM at Plum City High School

Cadott at Turtle Lake, 7:00 PM at Turtle Lake High School - link will be posted to School District of Turtle Lake Facebook page

Heart O' North Conference

Spooner at Barron, 7:00 PM at Barron High School - live stream available on WE ARE Barron Facebook page

Cumberland at Cameron, 7:00 PM at Cameron High School - live stream available on WE ARE Cameron Facebook page

Northwestern at Chetek-Weyehaeuser, 7:00 PM at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School - live stream available on CWASD YouTube page

Bloomer at St. Croix Falls, 7:00 PM at St. Croix Falls High School - live stream available on WE ARE SCF Facebook page

Lakeland Conference

Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7:00 PM at Lake Holcombe High School - live stream expected, follow links on this page

Unity at Rib Lake/Prentice, 7:00 PM at Rib Lake High School - live stream available at WE ARE Unity Facebook page

Grantsburg at Webster, 7:00 PM at Webster High School - live stream available at WE ARE WEBSTER Facebook page

*Ladysmith at Flambeau has been canceled

Marawood Conference

Thorp at Colby, 7:00 PM at Colby High School - live stream will be available on Colby School District Facebook page

Middle Border Conference

Saint Croix Central at Amery, 7:00 PM at Amery High School - live stream available on WE ARE Amery Facebook page

Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:00 PM at Baldwin-Woodville High School - live stream available

Osceola at Ellsworth, 7:00 PM at Ellsworth High School - live stream available on WE ARE Ellsworth Facebook page