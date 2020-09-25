Pair charged for plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested two men on terror charges for allegedly plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group. Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Texas, and Kristopher Sean Matthews, of South Carolina, are both charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. They were arrested in different states last week. A federal public defender for Molina did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court records do not list an attorney for Matthews.