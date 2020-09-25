New measurements show moon has hazardous radiation levels

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Future moon explorers will face ultrahazardous radiation levels. That’s the conclusion of a new study published by Chinese and German scientists Friday. The researchers say astronauts on the moon will be bombarded with two to three times more radiation than the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. As a result, they say moon crews will require thick-walled shelters for protection. The findings are based on radiation measurements taken by China’s lunar lander, which has been operating on the far side of the moon for 1 1/2 years. NASA says it’s taking the necessary safety precautions as it works to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.