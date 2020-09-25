Memorial holding open-invite workouts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial will not be taking the field this fall, after opting for the alternate spring season which begins next March.

That doesn't mean the Old Abes are taking it easy.

The team has been holding open-invite workouts for the past month.

Workouts usually focus on hill sprints and draw up to 60 players, using the down time to stay in-shape.

"We're just trying to take advantage of all the time that we have," says senior defensive lineman Grant Gerber. "We don't start until March 8th, so we've got a lot of time to build up. We're trying to get as many guys as we can involved, doing stuff, so we're best prepared when that March 8th date comes."

Memorial will hold contact days starting September 28th.

Eau Claire North will run their contact days October 5th - 29th.