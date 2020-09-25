Madrid resists government pressure to extend soft lockdown

MADRID (AP) — Health authorities combating coronavirus in Madrid are adding a further eight areas of the Spanish capital to those with movement restrictions but have not followed a recommendation from the national government that the partial lockdown should apply to the whole city. Madrid is leading the country’s coronavirus contagion curve. The limitations have been protested by locals who claim that the 45 areas now affected are being targeted because they are poor. Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 6 people not only in the Spanish capital but also in its surrounding region. Spain is fighting a cumulative coronavirus caseload over 700,000.