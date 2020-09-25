Justice Department seeks immediate ban on WeChat in US

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking an immediate ban on downloads of WeChat in Apple and Google app stores, saying the Chinese-owned messaging service is a threat to the security of the United States. Last week the U.S. Commerce Department moved to ban WeChat from U.S. app stores but on Saturday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California agreed to delay U.S. restrictions, saying they would affect users’ First Amendment rights. In a filing Friday, the Justice Department asked Beeler to allow for an immediate ban while the case works its way through court. The Justice Department says the U.S. will suffer irreparable harm, both substantive and procedural, if the court does not stay its decision.