Japan Catholic Church sued for damages in alleged sex abuse

TOKYO (AP) — A woman has filed a suit against the Roman Catholic Church in Japan alleging that a priest raped her four decades ago, as the church’s unfolding worldwide sexual abuse crisis gradually reaches Japan. The civil lawsuit, filed this week, seeks $534,000 in damages. It accuses a priest, who has not been charged or penalized, as well as a bishop and the Diocese of Sendai in northeastern Japan. The diocese declined comment, saying it has not yet seen the lawsuit. Pressures are strong in conformity-oriented Japan for women not to speak out against sexual abuse. But the #MeToo movement is starting to take off.