How to help children manage stress and anxiety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- As students continue to adjust to new back-to-school routines, health officials are reminding parents how to help them cope with stress and anxiety.

Officials say the major change in routines and scheduling due to hybrid or online learning models, as well as some fall sports seasons being canceled, is causing increased stress among adolescents.

Behavioral experts at Sacred Heart Hospital say they're seeing an increase in patients experiencing this, and they are emphasizing the importance of parents listening to their children's concerns and responding thoughtfully.

"The most important thing is being there, being present with them and listening to them," said Hayley Willetts, behavioral health nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. "Some kids do need space and isolation, but you know listening and getting to know that will help moving forward."

Nurse Willetts advises parents to watch for symptoms of stress and anxiety, such as mood swings or trouble sleeping, and if those symptoms keep up for an extended period of time, reach out to your health care provider.