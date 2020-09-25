Greta Thunberg and youth climate protests make a return

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg is back. On Friday, she joined fellow demonstrators outside the Swedish Parliament to kick off a day of socially distanced global climate protests. The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering its public profile. The movement demands that lawmakers stick to the 2015 landmark Paris climate deal to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns.