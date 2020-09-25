Foliage forecast- peak fall colors expected over next few weeks

Fall colors this year should turn out to be about average in intensity of how vivid the reds are mixing in with the greens and yellows. Reds are the toughest colors to get mixing in with fall colors as they rely most on past, current, and future weather conditions.

Ideally, early fall should contain a lot of sunny but not humid afternoons combined with cool but not freezing nights. We have had both freezes and humidity in the past couple of weeks. We've also been breezy, but so far most leaves are still on the trees, but over the next few weeks wind can blow leaves off trees before they reach peak color.

We had good rain in the spring, but the summer and fall have been a bit too dry, which might take away how vivid the reds get locally. Temperatures will be falling in the future, but there will also be wind, clouds, and more chances for light rain.

The current fall color outlook is already showing near peak colors in Washburn county, and colors are approaching peak in much of the Northwoods.

Locally in the Chippewa Valley, Travel Wisconsin reports the colors are between 20 and 60% towards peak.