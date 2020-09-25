 Skip to Content

Foliage forecast- peak fall colors expected over next few weeks

Fall colors this year should turn out to be about average in intensity of how vivid the reds are mixing in with the greens and yellows. Reds are the toughest colors to get mixing in with fall colors as they rely most on past, current, and future weather conditions.

Ideally, early fall should contain a lot of sunny but not humid afternoons combined with cool but not freezing nights. We have had both freezes and humidity in the past couple of weeks. We've also been breezy, but so far most leaves are still on the trees, but over the next few weeks wind can blow leaves off trees before they reach peak color.

We had good rain in the spring, but the summer and fall have been a bit too dry, which might take away how vivid the reds get locally. Temperatures will be falling in the future, but there will also be wind, clouds, and more chances for light rain.

The current fall color outlook is already showing near peak colors in Washburn county, and colors are approaching peak in much of the Northwoods.

Locally in the Chippewa Valley, Travel Wisconsin reports the colors are between 20 and 60% towards peak.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

