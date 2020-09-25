Flaherty scheduled to start for St. Louis against Milwaukee

St. Louis Cardinals (28-26, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-29, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Jack Flaherty (4-2, 4.84 ERA) Milwaukee: Josh Lindblom (2-3, 4.81 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will face off on Friday.

The Brewers are 17-19 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .341.

The Cardinals are 20-16 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 49 home runs this season, last in the National League. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with seven, averaging one every 19.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 18 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.