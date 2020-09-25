EU police searching office of Kosovo war veterans group

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Witnesses say European Union security police have stormed the offices of a war veterans association in Kosovo. The association represents the former ethnic Albanian separatists who fought Serbian troops in a 1998-1999 war for independence. Members of the group said police from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, prevented them from going into the association’s offices in Pristina on Friday. Earlier this week, the war veterans group threatened to make public prosecutors’ files from a war crimes investigation that is underway in the Hague. The EU mission in Kosovo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the police operation.