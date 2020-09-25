Eau Claire Chamber hosts Q&A on proposed health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As controversy still swirls around the new public health ordinance proposed by the Eau Claire County Board of Health, the Chamber of Commerce held a town hall on Friday to try and address some of the community's concerns.

The ordinance states the city will have the authority to forbid public gatherings when deemed necessary to control the virus, but they stressed that this would only be under very narrow circumstances.

Several people asked about the enforcement of the ordinance and Eau Claire Assistant Attorney Jenessa Stromberger explained it would be a monetary citation and not criminal in nature.

"The health department is trained to issue citations. They already have that authority, that is not new authority to them. They are well trained in how to do that," Stromberger said. "They give a notice of violation, they give time to correct the violation, they follow up on the progress of that and then if no progress has been made only then will they issue a citation."

People also asked if this ordinance was necessary because Eau Claire County has a relatively low mortality rate from the virus.

Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said the mortality rate is only low because they have been successful in keeping our most at-risk population safe.

"In those places where they have seen cases of disease, whether it's a school system or a local business, and they have been carefully following, for example, the six-foot distance, they have had many many fewer people quarantined," Giese said.

People also asked what it will look like to have COVID-19 under control. Geise answered that the city would have to significantly reduce daily new infections, but really, things won't be under control until there is a vaccine and most of our population has received it, she said.