 Skip to Content

Eau Claire business owner guilty of child enticement

New
10:55 am Crime & Courts, Local News, Top Stories
Todd Paulus

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for an Eau Claire business owner accused of child sexual assault.

Todd Paulus IV owns T4 Dance Company.

He was charged last year with inappropriately touching a child and forcing her to touch him.

He was also accused of allowing her to spend the night with him without her parents' knowledge.

Wednesday, a jury found him not guilty of sexual assault but guilty of child enticement. He will be sentenced in November.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

Related Articles

Skip to content