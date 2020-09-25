Eau Claire business owner guilty of child enticement

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for an Eau Claire business owner accused of child sexual assault.

Todd Paulus IV owns T4 Dance Company.

He was charged last year with inappropriately touching a child and forcing her to touch him.

He was also accused of allowing her to spend the night with him without her parents' knowledge.

Wednesday, a jury found him not guilty of sexual assault but guilty of child enticement. He will be sentenced in November.