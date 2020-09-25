Eau Claire Area School District launches COVID-19 data dashboard

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In an effort to be transparent with the community, the Eau Claire Area School District has set up a dashboard to publicly track COVID-19 cases within the district.

In collaboration with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the dashboard tracks positive cases among students and staff within the district.

Recent results show a small number of students and staff have tested positive since the first day of school, while a significantly higher number were asked to quarantine. From September 6-12, 90 students were in quarantine, while surprisingly, only one student had tested positive for COVID-19. The following week, there were 12 positive cases among students, but the number in quarantine rose to 158, which officials explain with two reasons.

"The number of students and staff quarantined come from being close contacts to others that are infected in the community," said Dr. Kaying Xiong, director of student services for the ECASD. "So it's not just based off of our case of the students and the staff member in the school. The second part of that is that quarantine is also when we have a student or staff member coming into work or school with COVID-like symptoms, and we're saying to them that they don't look or feel well, and we need to send you home."

Xiong says there has been minimal contact and spread of COVID-19 within the district, and a majority of students and staff in quarantine contracted the virus away from school.

After viewing early data from the week of Sept. 19-25, Xiong says she expects the numbers to decrease, and she hopes the dashboard gives clarity about how well the district is preventing the spread of COVID-19 so far.

The dashboard updates every Monday, and if you'd like to check back, you can tap/click here.