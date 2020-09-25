Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce,

Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota,

Goodhue County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&