Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Rusk, St. Croix, Chippewa, Pierce, Dunn,

Pepin, Polk, Eau Claire and Barron Counties. In Minnesota,

Goodhue County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&