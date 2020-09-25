Could this be the last taste of summer for 2020?

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the Chippewa Valley through 8 am. Visibility will be below 1/4 of a mile so be careful out on the roads. This fog will lift quickly after 8 am as much warmer air filters into the valley.

Friday and Saturday may be our last taste of summer for the calendar year. The longer term forecast suggests much cooler than average temperatures to start October.

High temperatures will climb towards 80 Friday afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 25 mph with gusts over 35+ mph.

As the approaching surface low and associated cold front moves north of the Chippewa Valley, there is a slight chance for a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

Parts of Barron, Clark and Rusk county are apart of the level 2, slight risk, for scattered severe thunderstorms. This means that isolated large hail, strong straight line wind gusts and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Meanwhile, northern Chippewa, Dunn and Polk county are in a level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe thunderstorms with the same modes possible.

These storms will start around 3 or 4 pm before taking off through the evening. The Eau Claire area won't likely see much from this line of storms.

A second front will bring a slight chance scattered showers on Saturday after around 10 am. They will be spotty and models are trending most of the rain and thunder north. It will not be a washout.

Sunday is when the colder air start to move in. We'll see our upper level pattern shift to more northwesterly flow and the Canadian air associated with this pattern will dump temperatures through the end of September through the start of October. This transition will surely bring more rain next week.