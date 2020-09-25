Brotherly love; Watts embracing unique family reunion

NFL stars J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt shared a house growing up. They will share an NFL field for the first time when J.J. and the Houston Texans visit Derek, T.J. and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The meeting marks the second time in the last 93 years that an NFL game will feature three brothers playing at once. J.J. Watt, the oldest, says the day is a testament to the environment in which the brothers were raised. J.J. and the Texans are off to an 0-2 start, while T.J. and Derek are both making an impact for the 2-0 Steelers.