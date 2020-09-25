Altoona Intermediate wins national award

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona Intermediate School has been recognized as one of the top schools in the country for efforts in closing the achievement gap.

Altoona Intermediate is one of 367 schools in the United States and one of eight in Wisconsin to win the National Blue Ribbon Award.

The award is given to the top-performing schools in the country for academic achievement.

Two other Chippewa Valley schools have been awarded a Blue Ribbon in recent years; Tiffany Creek Elementary in Boyceville won in 2019 and Flynn Elementary in Eau Claire was honored in 2018.