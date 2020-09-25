2-year-old trapped inside Menomonie house fire is taken to St. Paul hospital

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Four people and five pets were rescued in a house fire Friday morning in Menomonie.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Menomonie fire crews were dispatched to a house on 21st Avenue West in Menomonie.

On arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the second story, a woman in the front yard and an injured man on the roof. Another person had already been rescued by neighbors. Fire crews also rescued a two-year-old who was trapped inside.

All four of those people were taken to the hospital; the child being transferred to a Saint Paul hospital for further care.

Three cats and two dogs were also removed from the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.