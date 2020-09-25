2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at veterans home

BOSTON (AP) — Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak. Attorney General Maura Healey told reporters on Friday that former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton were indicted by a grand jury. Each is charged with five counts of criminal neglect five counts of serious bodily injury. A phone message was left Friday with a lawyer for Walsh. It was not immediately clear whether Clinton had an attorney.