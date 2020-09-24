Watch: People supporting and opposing VP Mike Pence’s visit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Eau Claire brought many Republican supporters to the streets as well as some Democratic opponents.

As Pence's motorcade drove by Sam Davey Elementary Thursday, nearly 100 supporters cheered and waved flags and banners.

Some signs read "Keep America Great" and "Women for Trump."

"I'm definitely pro-life. I love children and I love the fact that they are not afraid to protect life at every level," said Melissa Barfknecht, a supporter of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Supporters said they want to see Trump and Pence back in the White House for another four years.

"Under his great American comeback, he's created over 220,000 jobs back to Wisconsin in four months. He's lowering taxes and fighting for every single Wisconsinite through fair trade deals that improve businesses for farmers and workers here in the state. So I think the vice president is returning to Wisconsin with a really outstanding record of success to tout," said Anna Kelly, a Trump Victory spokesperson.

Others were not so thrilled about Pence's visit.

"He's just a pathetic puppet for Putin's puppets. I don't see him. He doesn't say anything at all unless he's given express written consent. He sits back and just nods," said Eric Kreuser, a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

A handful of protesters set up near Highway 312 and Texaco Drive. They held signs like "Dump Trump" and "Biden for President 2020."

One protester criticized how the Trump administration has handled the pandemic.

"I'm here because I'm becoming increasingly discouraged and actually becoming afraid of the Trump administration and their rejection of science, which is costing people's lives," said Bonni Knight, a supporter of Biden and Harris.

There were also two Biden supporters protesting at the Pence welcome rally.

Overall though, the majority of the people on the streets were supporting Trump and Pence.