Virginia: Warner, Gade meet in first debate of Senate race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and his Republican opponent Daniel Gade have sparred over the dangers of the coronavirus, when to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court other topics Wednesday in the first debate of their Senate race. Warner is a Democrat and former governor and the heavy favorite to win re-election for a third Senate term — despite the fact that he almost lost six years ago. Virginia has titled heavily Democratic since then, owing to the large population growth in urban and suburban areas and President Donald Trump’s unpopularity in the state.